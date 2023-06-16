CASPER — Add Cowgirl Emme Norsworthy’s name to the list of University of Wyoming qualifiers for the “Big Show.”
The Thermopolis student-athlete continued to impress in barrel racing with a 14.8-second run Thursday night at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper. Her time was the seventh best so far during the third round, which ended Friday night. More importantly, she is third overall in the national average at 42.39.
Norsworthy was clean on all of her turns, attacking the clover leaf pattern with precision.
Norsworthy will join teammates Kenna McNeill (goat-tying), Bodie Mattson (tie-down roping) and Donny Proffit (bareback riding) in the championship round Saturday. Cam Jensen was on the cusp of qualifying in team roping as of Thursday night.
Both Mattson and McNeill are third in the average in their respective events. Proffit is sixth and Jensen and team roping partner Tanner McInerney are ninth.
The top 12 marks in each event after three rounds of competition advance to the short go round.
Three other UW team members also competed Thursday:
• Jacob Wang made up for his first-round no-time when he took down his steer in a fast 5.3 seconds in the bulldogging competition. The bulldogger had a time of 7.5 seconds in the second round and is 12.8 on three runs.
• Rio Nutter and partner Reece Wadhams of Laramie County Community College, had their second straight successful team roping run when they both managed to get their ropes over the horns and heels in 7.5 seconds. The ropers are 13.1 seconds on three runs.
• Cam Jensen just could not turn his regional tie down roping title into success at the CNFR. The junior had a tough go in his specialty with his second straight no-time run. He had a 19.8 in the second round, his only successful rope of the week.
The only UW team member on the final night that ended the third round Friday was Sage Kohr in barrel racing and breakaway roping -- events that she won in the region this past season. However, she will not be in the short go Saturday night, having recorded no-times in both events this week. She was looking to add third-round points to the Cowgirls’ team total.