CASPER — Add Cowgirl Emme Norsworthy’s name to the list of University of Wyoming qualifiers for the “Big Show.”

The Thermopolis student-athlete continued to impress in barrel racing with a 14.8-second run Thursday night at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper. Her time was the seventh best so far during the third round, which ended Friday night. More importantly, she is third overall in the national average at 42.39.


