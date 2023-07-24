Nathan Reid

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming track and field student-athlete Nathan Reid has died in a car accident on U.S. Highway 18/20 near Orin Junction and south of Douglas. He was found at the site of the car crash early Monday morning.

Reid, who competed in the discus and shot put for the Cowboys, would have been entering his senior season at UW in the fall of 2023. He was majoring in mechanical engineering.


