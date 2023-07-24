LARAMIE — University of Wyoming track and field student-athlete Nathan Reid has died in a car accident on U.S. Highway 18/20 near Orin Junction and south of Douglas. He was found at the site of the car crash early Monday morning.
Reid, who competed in the discus and shot put for the Cowboys, would have been entering his senior season at UW in the fall of 2023. He was majoring in mechanical engineering.
“Anytime you lose someone in the UW Family it hurts, but it is extremely sad when the individual is a UW student,” Tom Burman said in a news release. “Nathan had a bright future, and he was so well respected by his teammates and coaches. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, teammates and friends.”
There are limited details regarding the accident as of Monday afternoon. The the incident appeared to be a single-car accident, according to the release. Reid’s vehicle was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 18/20 about 5 miles east of Interstate 25 near Orin Junction. The exact time of the accident has not yet been determined. Road construction workers discovered the accident early on Monday morning.
Reid earned honorable mention All-America honors at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season when he placed 23rd in the discus at the NCAA championships. His parents are Dalton and Icolin Reid.
The University of Wyoming Athletics Department is making counseling resources available for its student-athletes through:
• Director of Student-Athlete Well-Being, Dr. Chris Praetzel, PsyD. He has scheduled drop-in support from 10 a.m.-noon and from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday in the Well-Being Office located in the High Altitude Performance Center (HAPC); and,
• Medical Director/Primary Care Physician, Dr. Kurt Johnson, MD.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Praetzel or Dr. Johnson email: cpraetze@uwyo.edu or mlyle1@uwyo.edu or stop by the Office of Sports Medicine front desk in the HAPC.
There also are counseling services available on the UW campus at:
• University Counseling Center (UCC), located in Knight Hall Room 341 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday (summer hours). To schedule an appointment call 307-766-2187 or stop by the UCC. The after-hours UCC crisis number is 307-766-8989.
