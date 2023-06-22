University of Wyoming wrestling coach Mark Branch announced the addition of nine signees to the roster Thursday.
The Cowboys' incoming class includes: Ethan Ducca (Chardon, Ohio), Gabe Willochell (Greensburg, Pennsylvania), Paolo Salminen (Billings, Montana), David Saenz (Corona, California), Stockton O’Brien (Woodland, Utah), Cooper Birdwell (Lewistown, Montana), Lane Catlin (Gillette), Austin Richens (Vernal, Utah) and Winston McBride (Highlands Ranch, Colorado).
With the nine newcomers, UW's signing class for the upcoming season features 15 wrestlers, including four transfers and 11 high school signings.
Ducca (Edinboro, redshirt sophomore, 184 pounds)
Ducca began his college career at Edinboro University, where he compiled a record of 24-14 in two seasons. He finished fifth at the 2022 Mac Championships. He finished as the state runner-up in the Ohio high school finals and was an All-Ohio selection for football.
Willochell (Edinboro, redshirt sophomore, 141)
Before coming to UW, Willochell spent two seasons at Edinboro University, having a breakout season in 2021-22 by going 20-10 and qualifying for his first career NCAA Tournament. He finished third at the 2022 MAC wrestling championships.
Willochell posted a record of 13-3 during the 2020-21 season and capped off his year with a fifth-place finish at the MAC championships. He was a three-time Pennsylvania state qualifier in high school, including finishing third at the 2020 PIAA state championships.
Salminen (Billings, Montana, freshman, 165/174)
Salminen capped off his prep career at Skyview High as a back-to-back Montana state champion after going undefeated over his final two seasons. He was a four-time state placer, finishing second in 2020 and third in 2021.
Salminen finished his high school career with a record of 132-12 and set a Montana Class AA record for most pins in a single season. He also excelled in football and was a three-year letter winner and second-team all-state defensive selection.
Saenz (Mt. San Antonio College, junior, 133)
Before coming to Laramie, Saenz had a very successful career at Mt. San Antonio College, finishing as the runner-up at the CCCAA championships in 2021 and 2022. Saenz helped his team to a CCCAA state championship title in 2021 and a runner-up team finish in 2022.
Saenz also captured back-to-back CCCAA Southern region titles in his time at Mt. SAC while helping the Mounties to back-to-back CCCAA Southern Region team titles.
O'Brien (Utah Valley, redshirt sophomore, 141)
In his three seasons at Utah Valley, O’Brien competed in duals and open tournaments and compiled a record of 7-9 over two seasons while going 9-4 during his redshirt season. He won the 2021 Rocky Mountain Collegiate open with a 4-0 record and finished fourth at the 2021 Roadrunner Open with a record of 4-2.
O'Brien was a four-time high school state champion in Utah and was a two-time NHSCA All-American.
Birdwell spent two seasons at Oklahoma State, posting a record of 5-0 during the 2022-23 season and winning the Golden Norseman Open in his lone appearance on the season. He had a 8-2 record and a third-place finish in the Reno Tournament of Champions during his redshirt season in 2021-22.
Birdwell won four high school state titles in Montana and had a career record of 178-0, becoming just the fourth Montana wrestler to amass a undefeated record in their career.
Catlin (Thunder Basin, freshman, 285)
Catlin put together an extremely impressive prep career at Thunder Basin High, winning three consecutive Wyoming state titles. He was a back-to-back Class 4A East regional champion and finished fourth at the 2020 state tournament his freshman season.
Richens (Vernal, Utah, freshman, 184)
Richens captured two high school state titles in Utah and earned high school All-American honors twice. He was awarded the most inspirational athlete award from the Utah Desert News.
McBride was a two-sport athlete during his prep career at Valor Christian, finding success in both football and wrestling. During his senior season, McBride went 39-4 on the wrestling mat with 35 of his wins coming by pin.
McBride capped off his season with a fourth-place finish at the Colorado high school state championships and also helped lead the football team to two state title games.
Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.