University of Wyoming wrestling coach Mark Branch announced the addition of nine signees to the roster Thursday. 

The Cowboys' incoming class includes: Ethan Ducca (Chardon, Ohio), Gabe Willochell (Greensburg, Pennsylvania), Paolo Salminen (Billings, Montana), David Saenz (Corona, California), Stockton O’Brien (Woodland, Utah), Cooper Birdwell (Lewistown, Montana), Lane Catlin (Gillette), Austin Richens (Vernal, Utah) and Winston McBride (Highlands Ranch, Colorado).


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus