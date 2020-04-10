LARAMIE – Life’s inevitable highs and lows have a funny way of announcing themselves. Dan Starzinski has run the entire gamut in recent months, weeks and even days.
Starzinski, a fifth-year senior golfer at the University of Wyoming, had knee surgery last offseason. Perhaps due to that and because of other reasons he didn’t care to detail, Starzinski admittedly had a tough fall season, though he finished in the top-25 of events three times.
So much so, in fact, he contemplated life after golf.
The engineering major was working on becoming a design engineer for golf ball company PING. In fact, he had already interviewed. But once the spring season started, Starzinski found pep in his step. His mind went from designing PING balls to potentially hitting them professionally.
“When you’re riding a high note, it’s great. When you’re riding a low note you hate it,” he said with a laugh. “I started playing well in the spring, and I just got this feeling again. If I can sustain this again, I can do this.”
There’s just one problem, though: His senior season wasn’t supposed to end in March.
The morning of March 12 started with news that the NCAA Tournament would be cancelled due to the threat of COVID-19, less than 24 hours after the NBA suspended its season indefinitely. It then snowballed into the cancellation of all NCAA spring championships which, at UW, affected men’s and women’s golf, track and field and women’s tennis. Later that Thursday, the Mountain West suspended all spring sports before ultimately following the NCAA’s lead and canceling them altogether for the remainder of the season.
Starzinski was in Tucson, Arizona, packed with a week’s worth of clothes for a tournament and upcoming spring break, when things became official. He and his teammates were immediately sent home by head coach Joe Jensen.
Erin Sargent, a senior on the women’s golf team, had just gotten back to Laramie from a tournament in St. George, Utah, earlier that morning. She and her teammates were supposed to play in Mexico over spring break – an ideal getaway in the midst of a picture-perfect senior year. Instead, Sargent and her teammates were told to immediately self-quarantine due to their recent travel.
Rumors that the NCAA would extend an additional year of eligibility to spring sport athletes ran rampant over the course of a few weeks before becoming official last Monday. There was relief, of course, but uncertainty remained: Who was going to pay for the scholarships?
UW athletics director Tom Burman admitted he wasn’t sure how the school could afford to keep seniors for an extra year, even though he knew it was the right thing to do. College isn’t cheap; a year of just undergraduate tuition at UW for non-Wyoming residents is set to cost $18,090 in 2020-21, while graduate tuition is slated at under $15,000, per the university’s website. And that’s without room and board.
Starzinski and Sargent were both unsure of how they could afford to keep their careers going without help. Sargent particularly was at a crossroads: She had an assistant coaching gig lined up at UW and a master’s in finance program to start next year. Was it worth putting that on hold to play one more season of college golf, especially without knowing how the finances fit together?
Her heart wanted the extra year, but her head wasn’t always on the same page.
Then UW’s most prominent cowboy rode in on a figurative horse like a knight in shining armor.
Last Friday, UW football coach Craig Bohl and his wife, Leia, donated $100,000 to the university’s athletic department to fund the scholarships of eight senior spring sports student-athletes.
While college athletic departments across the nation scramble to make ends meet with the projected loss of revenue, etc., Bohl’s gift is one less thing for UW to worry about.
The donation covers an estimated $70,000 worth of partial scholarships for the eight student-athletes, the same amount of aid they received this year. The rest of the money will go to the UW athletics training table and student-athletes’ nutritional needs. Non-seniors will not have the scholarships for their extra year of eligibility covered by UW, Burman told WyoSports.
While the eight student-athletes will not have all of their college expenses covered, the Bohls’ gift was, in many ways, a life-changer. Without the help, each may have had to walk away from their passions, hopes and dreams.
As the idea of not having another season weighed on Sargent, she couldn’t help but think about the final MW championships she might never get to experience. Walking across the bridge at the Mission Hills Golf Resort in Southern California, being cheered on by coaches and family was supposed to be the icing on her career’s cake.
Now she doesn’t have to imagine what it will be like; it’s just coming later than anyone could have imagined.
“Those are experiences I would have missed out on as a senior that you remember forever,” Sargent said. “Having that closure, saying I got that entire last year, (that) I got to soak it all in. I’m happy it isn’t over.”
“A humanitarian thing”
If she’s being completely honest, Anna Gillis isn’t what you would call a planner. The UW senior thrower will be the first to admit school itself doesn’t excite her much, and that she prefers to go with the flow, seeing where life eventually takes her. Athletics keep her focused.
So when Gillis started thinking about being thrust into the “real world” without a parachute, she cried. A lot. What would she do? She hadn’t really prepared herself for the prospect of professional life yet. Gillis said she would have probably tended bar while she figured things out at a period in time when jobs will be tough to come by for everyone.
“It kind of all hit at once,” she said. “I feel like I had so much left in the tank.”
Each of the athletes on the receiving end of the Bohls’ donation is going through his or her own version of dire straits.
Gillis, a Southern California native, for instance, is still in Laramie; after difficult discussions with her family, Gillis decided that, with her mother being 65-years-old, it would be safest for her to stay put. While she feels perfectly healthy, Gillis refuses to risk her family’s safety; she couldn’t live with herself if something happened. She’s taking online classes for the remainder of a semester just minutes away from a campus she isn’t allowed to set foot on.
Sargent is back home in Longmont, Colorado, where the public golf courses have already been shut down. It’s only been a few weeks, but it’s already the longest she’s gone without golfing for as long as she can remember. She isn’t used to being home unless it’s a break or holiday; it’s also weird when your classmates/roommates are your parents.
Senior track and field distance runner Kacey Doner is just an hour away from the UW campus at her family’s home in Fort Collins, Colorado. She already took online classes earlier in her academic career, so that hasn’t been particularly strange; the curveball is doing an internship from afar, teaching a fitness class in a room by herself.
“(It’s weird) being in my basement, looking into a camera,” Doner said.
Nearly every college student in America is going through the similar challenge of learning away from campus, being away from friends and humbly moving back home. But matters are made better knowing that this isn’t the end of college.
As much as the Bohls’ donation was about the continuation of eight athletic careers that were cut devastatingly short, there’s also a part of it that means that, if only for another year, eight young adults get to be students again. They aren’t losing out on one of the best years of their lives.
“I accepted the fact that I was going to be done. I was going to head home. … (Now) I can still be a delinquent for another year?” Gillis said, tongue firmly planted in cheek. “I was so pumped.”
Before his team left for Tucson, Jensen, in his 19th year as UW’s men’s golf coach, had heard whispers of the season potentially getting postponed or canceled. With an early flight out of Denver the next morning, the men’s team stayed at a hotel near the airport before flying to the desert. Jensen and Starzinski shared a room that night and talked about the possibility of the season ending. When they landed in Tucson, Jensen sent everyone home. Starzinski kept refreshing Twitter to learn his ultimate fate. Like the rest of us, he was on pins and needles.
Jensen said he refrained from calling Starzinski over the course of the past few weeks, not wanting to give him false hope. While Jensen felt confident he would find a way to get his senior’s athletic scholarship taken care of, the fact of the matter was that a lot of things hung in the balance. Jensen and Bohl are close friends, but not even he had any idea what was coming.
Starzinski remembers being at home in Phoenix getting the call from his coach. Jensen seemed a bit out of breath. He was on a walk or something, Starzinski said with a chuckle. Bohl’s gift had just changed the lives of coach and player in a way that, just a week ago, seemed unfathomable.
“You don’t want to get emotional calling it a humanitarian thing, but it should be personal to Dan and Erin. It’s given them something in their lives that, quite frankly will change, their lives forever,” Jensen said. “On some level, they’re always going to be connected with Coach Bohl.”
“Plenty of other coaches that can afford it”
Other athletic departments across the nation haven’t gotten the same support as UW’s. Louisiana Tech, for instance, recently made the decision to fully fund its baseball and softball players returning for additional senior seasons, but will not provide normal relief for track and field, tennis and golf, per the Monroe News-Star.
UW finds itself in a different situation than the Bulldogs, given it doesn’t field baseball and softball teams, significantly cutting down the number of athletes needing assistance.
There are college football coaches in America making nearly $10 million per year, and they aren’t making the same contributions the Bohl family is.
“There’s plenty of other coaches that can afford it in our game,” Jensen said. “(Bohl) knows he made a tremendous impact.”
For Sargent, getting the news she got an additional year of eligibility didn’t necessarily mean she would continue competing. Set to get her masters next year, Sargent braced herself for the very real possibility her career as a Cowgirl was over. With the workforce being in the shape it’s currently in, being in school and having an assistant coaching job was hardly a bad option.
When the NCAA made its ruling, she was excited, but remained uncertain. If she wasn’t able to get her athletic scholarship money covered, was it worth it to play another season, as badly as she wanted to? She had reservations until Bohl’s donation went public.
From there, Sargent’s heart went straight back to collegiate golf. She knew it’s what she wanted to do, and now there was no reason for her not to follow her heart.
“(Bohl is) giving us the opportunity to do what we love for one more year, something that was cut short, something that we get to experience one more time,” Sargent said. “I can’t say how thankful I am.”
The decision also wasn’t a slam dunk for Doner, and it still isn’t.
She’s given her coach a “hesitant yes” to coming back, she said, because there’s a lot to sort through that doesn’t involve athletics. Does she really want to go back to school for another year? She already will have a degree in kinesiology at the end of the semester. Does she want another degree? Does she want to figure out living dynamics again? Doner said she found out about the Bohls’ gift late last Wednesday and didn’t give an answer to her coach until Friday. She has her foot in the door and hopes to be all in within the next week or so, but it’s not a given like it is with Gillis.
But Doner is appreciative she’s able to even make a decision rather than have one forced on her. The gravity of the gift isn’t lost on her.
“There’s a lot that goes into this decision. That’s just one piece that helps make it a little easier,” Doner said. “I really appreciate having that piece of mind.”
“A dream come true”
All things considered, Starzinski said he would have been at peace had his college career ended abruptly. He was on the fence about whether or not he wanted to try and compete professionally. With another year to improve his craft at the college level and a rekindled passion for the sport, he feels the decision has already been made for him. He will earn his MBA degree as he finishes his sixth and final year in Laramie.
Starzinski wasn’t necessarily banking on another year of college, but he’s thrilled to get one. Given his coach’s relationship with Bohl, Starzinski has had casual conversations with UW’s football coach and had a pretty good feel for who he is as a man. In fact, most of the athletes felt confident Bohl was a champion of the people. Last Friday’s news just cemented their notions.
“He’s giving us the opportunity to do what we love one more year, something that was cut short, something that we get to experience one more time,” Sargent said. “I can’t say how thankful I am.”
Gillis, not a consumer of news, didn’t find out about Bohl’s contribution until Tuesday when her coach called. She threw her hands in the air and screamed. Until that moment, her life still hung in the balance. Gillis said she had the support of her parents, but she still wasn’t sure if she’d be able to foot the bill for another year of school. Now she will leave Laramie with two degrees and another chance to have her picture-perfect final year.
“I just was so happy to be a college student for another year,” Gillis said.
After being sent home, Starzinski admits he made a quick trip to Laramie to pick up some clothes. He left most of his apartment as is, not knowing whether or not he’d ever be able to live in it again. It turns out leaving his apartment furnished was a good luck charm. Plus, he doesn’t have to move his bed twice, he noted.
Starzinski isn’t completely sure he would have been able to continue his UW career had his athletic scholarship not been funded. But that’s not a decision he’ll ever have to entertain again. Albeit under the most bizarre circumstances, everything fell into place.
Things won’t always be as strange like they are now. Normalcy will eventually return for everyone. And when it does, eight athletes who found home in Laramie will be able to don brown and gold one last time when the odds seemed firmly against it.
“It’s something you could never dream of, because why would it ever happen?” Starzinski said. “It’s a dream come true.”