LARAMIE — Being in Laramie for summer workouts is the longest Mason Walters has ever been away from home.

The 6-foot-9 forward from Jamestown, North Dakota, spent the past four years at his hometown school. He left the University of Jamestown as the school’s career leader in points (2,662 points) and rebounds (1,239), according to the school’s website.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus