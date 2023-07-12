Being in Laramie for summer workouts is the longest Mason Walters has ever been away from home.
The 6-foot-9 forward from Jamestown, North Dakota, spent the past four years at his hometown school. He left the University of Jamestown as the school’s career leader in points (2,662 points) and rebounds (1,239), according to the school’s website.
After averaging 26.6 points and 9.6 rebounds with the Jimmies last season, Walters was named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics player of the year. Shortly after losing in the round of 16 in the NAIA Tournament, Walters entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
Walters' name wasn't in the portal long. The sharpshooting forward committed to the University of Wyoming in April to finish out his college career at the Division I level.
“I only get one more year, so I want to make sure that I make the most out of it and give everything I have,” Walters told WyoSports last month. “I just want to keep getting stronger and ready for the season. I’m going to give it my all and just try to enjoy my last year of college basketball."
Walters is part of an incoming class of nine new players for UW, including five transfers and four high school freshmen. While he's missed his friends and family back home, Walters knows the Arena-Auditorium is exactly where he and his teammates need to be during the summer months.
“With it being pretty much a whole new team, it’s important to be able to get close with the teammates and everybody else,” Walters said. “I think we’ve been doing a great job of that, and I think we all have gotten pretty close already. There’s a lot of good people here, and a lot of great teammates.
“It’s tough because none of us have really played together, aside from a couple of the returners. We’re just kind of getting used to what everybody does and how our games mesh together. I think it’s important that we just keep working, take our time and really get to know each other and finish out the summer strong.”
The Cowboys have just four returning players from last year's 9-22 team, including Brendan Wenzel, Caden Powell, Kenny Foster and walk-on Cort Roberson. The four returners have taken it upon themselves to help the new players adjust to the new environment in Laramie.
"They’ve been great with just helping the new guys get adjusted to Laramie itself, and also the program and the culture that they’ve already built,” Walters said. “I’ve really enjoyed being around them.”
UW coach Jeff Linder, who's going into his fourth season in Laramie, was drawn to Walters in the portal because of his unique blend of size and athleticism. Walters' ability to stretch the forward position and shoot efficiently from the field will be a strong point of emphasis this winter.
During a news conference in May, Linder even went as far as to compare Walters' usage in Jamestown to former Cowboy Graham Ike.
“When you look at his post numbers, probably over the last 20 years of college basketball, the two guys that have had the ball in the post the most would be Mason at his level and Graham when he played that season (here) two years ago,” Linder said. “He can really score inside, but he also has the ability to score on the outside.”
Walters doesn't have a specific goal for scoring averages or a 3-point percentage. His only real priority at this point in the season is getting himself and his teammates prepared to make a run through the MW this winter.
“My goal is to just win as many games as we can,” Walters said. “I want to make it a great last year. I want to keep getting better individually and keep getting better all around, but winning games is the most important thing for me.”
