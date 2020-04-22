LARAMIE – The next few months are going to separate the men from the boys in college football. And University of Wyoming football director of sports performance Eric Donoval is confident he has the right dudes for the job.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought the world to a screeching halt, college football has been placed on the back burner. Colleges across the nation have gone to remote learning for the remainder of the semester, and the majority of student-athletes were sent home before spring football practices were even able to get started.
Spring is an important time for college football programs. It’s a first chance to see what the following season might look like, even if it’s only a mere glimpse. It’s also a chance for Donoval to see where his players are physically and what they need to work on going forward.
He didn’t get that chance this year. Practice was supposed to start March 24, which obviously didn’t come to fruition.
Strength and conditioning coaches across America have had to adapt to an unprecedented situation: Other than for a few weeks here and there, they are normally able to monitor their athletes the majority of the year. Now, per NCAA rules, they aren’t allowed to supervise workouts. Players get sent home with lifting routines for short periods of time every year, such as for spring break. This, however, is a different story completely.
The future of college football currently hangs in the balance. When Donoval will physically be able to get his hands on players again is unknown. It could be months before things starts up again, if at all.
How coaches and staffs handle their players while they can’t coach them will go a long way in determining how successful teams are this coming season. During a period where everyone is starting off behind the 8-ball, Donoval is making sure the Cowboys stay at the front of the pack. And it helps when players adapt that same mindset.
“I don’t think there’s any program in the country that’s going to come out of this and be at peak physical performance,” Donoval said. “(But) our hole can’t be as deep as everyone else’s. Our 80% has to be better than their 80%”
It could be tough for some coaching staffs to motivate players to work out during the current predicament. Such is not the case for the Cowboys, Donoval says. Players take pride in their work. To an extent, they are on an “honor code” for getting things done. But there’s little doubt they’re doing what they need to do on Donoval’s end.
“We really try to instill and develop ownership during the year when they’re actually with us and allow them to really have pride in their work,” Donoval said.
Donoval and his staff quickly assembled a series of interactive workout manuals for all UW football players, focused greatly on speed. The reason? Speed is lost a lot faster than weight room strength is, particularly when lifting conditions are suboptimal. Your squat strength can probably last a month without training. But your speed? That diminishes in as few as five to eight days, Donoval said. Speed also translates to strength. There’s a reason sprinters can squat unreal amounts of weight.
Each manual lasts four weeks, Donoval said, and includes YouTube links to every exercise, performed by staff, in case players have questions or concerns, given he can’t supervise them. The manual has separate workouts for the skill positions and non-skill positions, with the main difference being the amount of running. As soon as it became clear things were being put on hold in college athletics, Donoval started assembling workouts, taking about a week to create the first manual.
The other complicating factor is, of course, not everyone of the hundred-something players on the team has access to the same equipment. Gyms around the nation are closed, and while some players might have a bench press in their garage, many don’t have that luxury. That’s why each manual includes workouts for those who have full lifting equipment and those with a limited amount or none at all.
For example, this week’s workout looks, in part, like this:
Monday: Heavy-weighted power cleans, split jerk lift and sprints
Tuesday: Lower body strength lifts like back squats and front squats
Wednesday: Team running
Thursday: Light power cleans emphasizing quick movement, snatches and sprints
Friday: Deadlifts, back squat, conditioning
In a perfect world, everyone has a squat rack. That is not the case, obviously. So an alternative for squats is loading up a backpack with heavy things and switching up the tempo of the lift. For power cleans, among the most explosive lifts out there, box jumps or throwing a medicine ball into the air can somewhat mimic the intended motions. Each workout can last about two hours, Donoval said, with 45 minutes of running and an hour or so of lifting.
Will the players who have access to equipment potentially be ahead of those without once the team gets back together? Perhaps. But it’s all about making the best of an unprecedented situation.
The same is true of nutritional plans. When players are on campus, they don’t have to worry about proper nourishment. Away from the High Altitude Performance Center, however, not every student-athlete has access to optimal food resources. That’s why part of the manual is dedicated to nutrition, and how to make the most of what is available, even if the best option financially is fast food.
“We have 100 guys in 100 different situations,” Donoval said.
Players were supposed to report back for summer workouts at the end of May. That looks increasingly less likely, though everything is fluid. What Donoval’s job will look like when mandatory workouts were slated to start is still completely up in the air. That isn’t stopping him from working, though. He’s still logging 10-hour days with his staff, getting his players ready as best he can.
Does he miss having the guys around? Naturally. One of the great joys of his job is building relationships with his players, he said. He’s allowed into his office at the moment, but if you’ve ever seen the High Altitude Performance Center, you’d know there’s a lot real estate within its walls, particularly without student-athletes around. He’s making the best of it, though, catching up with players via video chat and text as frequently as possible. He can’t coach players through workouts, but he can answer questions and see how things are going.
“They’re such a blast to be around,” Donoval said. “Not being able to do that is hard.”
He has faith in his players, however, and knows they are going to get the work done without him literally peering over their shoulders. And as far as Donoval’s concerned, that accountability could be all the difference in the world come football season, whenever that happens to be.
“It’s absolutely vital. It’s just as important as if they were here working out,” Donoval said. “Every decision these guys are going to make, every choice, everything they put in their body, how they find a way to workout … our success will be the sum of every small choice that we make … our success is going to be dictated by the sum of that.”