Clayton Savage of Banner, Wyo., rides a bull during the PRCA Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Savage won the competition with a score of 83.5.
Vinell Vince Mariano of Church Rock, N.M., flies off a bull during the PRCA Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Michael Smith/Laramie Boomerang
Michael Smith/Laramie Boomerang
Seth Green of Cheyenne, Wyo., flies off a bull during the PRCA Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Michael Smith/Laramie Boomerang
Denton Fugate of Ash Flat, Ark., flies off a bull during the PRCA Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Michael Smith/Laramie Boomerang
Cooper Jacobs of Benjamin, Utah, flies off a bull during the PRCA Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Michael Smith/Laramie Boomerang
Ty Bertrand of Gillette, Wyo., hangs on a bull during the PRCA Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Michael Smith/Laramie Boomerang
Braden Richardson of Jasper, Texas, rides a bull during the PRCA Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Michael Smith/Laramie Boomerang
Mazinho Jeremias Souza of Rinopolis, Brazil, tries to escape a bull during the PRCA Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Only eight riders scored points during this year’s Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding on Thursday at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
The professionally-sanctioned event is one of the most popular draws for Laramie Jubilee Days. The rodeo welcomed in 40 of the best bull riders in the world who fought for a cut of Thursday’s payout.
Clayton Savage, who grew up in Banner, had to sit and watch over 30 contestants go before his turn in the fourth section. Staring at a lead of 79.5 points at the top of the standings, Savage burst out of the gate to the excitement of the home crowd.
“When the crowd hears a boy is from Wyoming, they just get a lot louder,” Savage said. “That just sikes me me up and makes me want to win it for them.”
And win it for them he did.
Savage took home the Xtreme Bulls win with a score of 83.5. He beat out JaCauy Lathan Hale of Ganado, Arizona, and Dillon James Tyner of Eaton, Colorado, who both had rides of 79.5.
This year’s Mr. T Bull Riding title was Savage’s second in his career. He won the Jubilee Days’ event in 2015.
Savage, who earned his PRCA card in 2007 and qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in 2009, 2011 and 2012, credits the energy from the crowd for helping take home the crowd Thursday night.
“They cheer you on before you get started and then after you stay on,” Savage said. “Whether you win or not, they just get into it and get louder. It just makes it that much more special.”
Mazinho Jermias Souza of Rinopolis, Brazil, was the first rider to score. He notched a solid 78-point ride in the first section to take an early lead in the standings.
One rider later, Caleb Myers McCaslin of Jones, Oklahoma, put together a score of 72.5 to slide into second place. Braden Richardson of Jasper, Texas, rounded out the scoring in the first section with a ride of 77.5 to surpass McCaslin in second place.
Tyner was the lone rider to score in the second section, scoring 79.5 points to take the lead midway through the night. Hale, who was the only scorer in the third section, tied Tyner’s mark of 79.5 points to put the pair of cowboys ahead on the leaderboard.
Savage’s electric run came just three rides into the fourth and final section of the night. Robbie James Taylor of Chinle, Arizona, capped the night with a 80.5-point ride shortly after Savage to slide into second place in the final standings.
“You’ve seen me win this bull riding before, and you’ll see me win it again,” Savage said.
Two other champions were also crowned Thursday night. The top two riders from the Juniors and Seniors divisions of Wednesday night’s Junior Bull Riding were invited back for a ride-off for the first-place belt buckle in their respective divisions.
Gage Freels of Morristown, Arizona, beat out Weston Walker of Wellington, Colorado, for the Juniors title. Neither Freels or Walker surpassed the 8-second threshold, but Freels won with the longest ride.
Colton Coffman of Lusk won the title in the Seniors division. Like Freels, Coffman wasn’t able to surpass the 8-second mark but won the belt for finishing with the longest ride.
Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.