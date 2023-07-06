Young cowboys and cowgirls got their boots dirty during the Junior Bull Riding for this year’s 82 edition of Laramie Jubilee Days on Wednesday at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.

Six different age groups were able to display their bull-riding talents, including Mutton Bustin (4-6 year olds), PeeWee Mini’s (7-8), Junior Mini’s (9-11), Senior Mini’s (12-13), Junior’s (14-15) and Senior’s (16-18).


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus