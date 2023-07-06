Kash Conde of Millikin, Colo., rides during the Pee Wee Mini’s competition at the Laramie Jubilee Days Junior Bull Riding on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Conde won the competition with a score of 80.
Young cowboys and cowgirls got their boots dirty during the Junior Bull Riding for this year’s 82 edition of Laramie Jubilee Days on Wednesday at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Six different age groups were able to display their bull-riding talents, including Mutton Bustin (4-6 year olds), PeeWee Mini’s (7-8), Junior Mini’s (9-11), Senior Mini’s (12-13), Junior’s (14-15) and Senior’s (16-18).
Laramie’s own Cord Nichols earned the first championship belt buckle of the night. The 5-year-old kicked off the night with a 76-point ride to beat out Tilden Mason of Yoder, Colorado, in the Mutton Bustin division.
Nichols held on to his sheep nearly parallel to the mud to eclipse the division’s 6-second time marker and take home the first Junior Bull Riding title of the night.
Kash Conde of Milliken, Colorado, followed up Nichols’ performance with an 80-point ride to bring home the title in the PeeWee Mini’s division. He was the only rider to surpass eight seconds in his age group.
“I knew what the bull was going to do, so I was ready for that turn,” Conde said after his ride. “He turned twice, though. I was not expecting two turns.”
Conde’s first-place buckle was his first in his young rodeo career. Asked if it was the first of many, the 7-year-old didn’t hesitate with his response.
“Yep,” Conde said.
All five riders in the Junior Mini’s division were bucked off before the eight-second threshold. Laramie’s Brody Dow was awarded the title on his home turf after finishing with the longest ride in the age category.
Ethan Geiger continued the trend of representing Laramie at his home rodeo. The 13-year-old bull rider won the Senior Mini’s division with a score of 85.
“It feels good,” Geiger said after his championship ride. “It feels real great. I always shoot for whatever I can get. You gotta put on a show for people.”
As the age of the riders got older, so did the strength of the bulls. That was apparent in the Juniors division, with all six riders finishing with no score.
Weston Walker of Wellington, Colorado, and Gage Freels of Morristown, Arizona, finished in the top two with the longest rides in the group. The pair will return to the arena to fight for the first-place belt buckle during Thursday night’s Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding event at the rodeo arena.
Results from the Seniors division were not available before print deadline. The top two finishers in the Seniors division will also fight for the championship belt in between sections Thursday night.
The Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding event, which is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, will start at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
