University of Wyoming guard Xavier DuSell, right, drives into the paint against University of New Mexico forward Morris Udeze during the Cowboys' 87-76 loss in the Mountain West tournament March 8 in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team lost its seventh player to the NCAA transfer portal this week.
Junior Xavier DuSell announced his decision to enter the portal on his Instagram account Monday afternoon. DuSell joined former Cowboys Noah Reynolds, Jeremiah Oden, Nate Barnhart, Max Agbonkpolo, Jake Kyman and Ethan Anderson as players to depart from this year’s team.
DuSell averaged 8.0 points and 2.6 rebounds during his third season at UW. He led the Cowboys with 62 3-pointers and shot 42% from beyond the arc.
His biggest game came in a loss to Utah State last month, where DuSell finished with 21 points and five 3-pointers. DuSell was a three-star recruit out of Scottsdale, Arizona, and was one of UW coach Jeff Linder’s first signees when he took over the program in 2020.
As a true freshman, DuSell played in all 25 games in 2020-21, averaging 9.7 points and 1.9 rebounds, and led UW with 57 3-pointers. The following season, DuSell played in 30 games, including 20 starts, and helped lead the Cowboys to an NCAA Tournament appearance. He averaged 7.5 points and 2.3 rebounds as a sophomore.
DuSell’s departure is just another void for Linder to fill this summer. UW now has nine open scholarships out of 13 total, with only four players set to return to the team, as of now.
Super-seniors Hunter Thompson and Hunter Maldonado will both graduate this spring, leaving Graham Ike, Brendan Wenzel, Kenny Foster and Caden Powell as the only scholarship players left on the roster for next year.
Ike, the Mountain West preseason player of the year, missed the entire season this winter with a right foot injury. The junior has yet to announce his future plans and whether that will include another season with the Cowboys.
Linder was away from the team during the MW tournament earlier this month in Las Vegas. He was spending time with his ill father, Bruce, in Colorado.
Bruce died shortly after UW’s season ended with a loss to New Mexico in the first round of the conference tournament. Linder hasn’t been available to the media since UW’s home-finale against Nevada last month.
On top of having to fill at least nine scholarship spots, Linder will also be hiring a new associate coach after Sundance Wicks left the program last week. Wicks was hired as the head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay after spending the past three years as Linder’s assistant in Laramie.