Name: Yana Ludwig
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Residence: Laramie
Profession: Consultant, Writer and Trainer with Cooperative Organizations
Education: BS from Eastern Michigan University, 1994
Experience: Award-winning author of "Together Resilient: Building Community in the Age of Climate Disruption," which laid out an economically and racially just version of the Green New Deal in 2017, and then went on to work with the national New Economy Coalition on legislative platform issues. I've been the director of multiple nonprofits, and have had my own small business for 15 years, working closely with cooperative organizations. As a grassroots activist, I've been part of multiple successful campaigns for thing like passing the countries first polluter pay bill to protect the health of land and water, pushing for community oversight boards of police, and public banking initiatives. I've worked for the people for 30 years.
Website: https://www.yana4wyo.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YanaforWyo/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ForWyo
What motivated you to run for this position?
I spent my childhood in a former iron ore mining town, Iron River, MI and watched what happens when a mining-dependent place doesn’t plan for what’s next. We had a lot of suicides and addiction, and kids like me got used to paying attention to who didn't have lunch that day. I see Wyoming headed for a similar future because of our elected officials stubborn refusal to deal with the inevitable transition.
I'm an activist and community organizer at heart, and have also stocked grocery shelves during lean times; I know how hard it is to get by on low wages and no benefits. I am working class, queer, a parent, and deeply concerned about my kids future with increasing economic and climate instability. Finally, we need to finally have representation for all Wyomingites: people with disabilities, queer and gender queer folks, our tribes and immigrants, and people of color.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Climate disruption, economic insecurity and a desperate need to reform our electoral system to be more democratic.
We are running out of time to get a handle on the climate crisis, and I don't believe we can solve it without also dealing with economic insecurity. My work with the New Economy Coalition and with various nonprofits has me uniquely suited to take on this pair of issues. We need a Green New Deal that is as much jobs creation program as "environmental" program, and it needs some particular focus on us fossil fuel states. Bernie Sanders version (which I have endorsed) creates 20 million good paying union jobs across the country, and some of that work Wyoming would be very well suited to: installing rural broadband all across the state, creating renewable energy and green transportation infrastructure (imagine high speed rail we can access easily in Wyoming!), a reinvestment in sustainable agriculture infrastructure, legalized marijuana, and massive tree planting similar to the Civilian Conservation Corps.
We also need our local communities to be able to self-determine what a post-carbon Wyoming looks like. I've worked extensively in rural communities on this kind of visioning, and came out with a lot of faith in small communities to get creative about what they need. I believe the federal government's role should be listening to our local communities and providing support. And a Wyoming Public Bank (which my campaign proposed on June 3rd) would provide a great mechanism for funding that transition at lower cost and keeping Wyoming money in Wyoming instead of sending it off to Wall Street.
I'm the only one in this race willing to take on both parties when they are wrong, and for calling out abuse of voters for monied interests: overturn Citizens United and do automatic voter registration. Playing partisan games during a pandemic and global ecological collapse isn't going to get anyone what they need. As a working class member of the LGBTQIA+ community, and a woman with a chronic illness, I learn strongly into solidarity among marginalized people to get all of our needs met.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I believe in shifting our economy from a system where the 1% have both economic and political power through our politicians' willingness to be bought, to something far more democratic and just: worker ownership of companies. Worker cooperatives are more successful businesses that eliminate abusive practices such as CEOs on average making 361X what workers make, while the people producing the actual value in the economy are struggling to get by. Half of US jobs pay less than $20/hour.
I'm the only candidate supporting Single Payer healthcare. It saves lives and will be far less expensive for all but the highest earners, get us full coverage including mental health, dental, vision and long term care, and ensure that people with disabilities and veterans have all of their needs met.
I support significant police defunding, reallocation to things that actually reduce crime like education, housing and healthcare, and non-punitive, restorative justice.