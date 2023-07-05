White Sox Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees' Jimmy Cordero pitches during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

 Frank Franklin II

NEW YORK — New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport's domestic violence policy.

The MLB said the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season's final 76 games and the postseason. He loses $309,677 in pay.

