Yankees Mets Baseball

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, center, watches with teammates during the ninth inning of a game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge appears to be responding to a second platelet rich plasma injection to his right big toe yet has not resumed baseball activities.

Judge was hurt June 3 when he ran into a wall while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. The Yankees announced the first injection on June 6 and said Judge had another last Thursday.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus