New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits a two-run double in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton is likely to be sidelined for six weeks because of a strained left hamstring, the latest in a string of injuries for the New York Yankees slugger.

Stanton has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins.

