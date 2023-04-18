...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with frequent gusts up to 75 MPH
expected. Wind gusts may occasionally exceed 80 MPH.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County
including Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and the Bordeaux
Interchange along Interstate 25. Southern Laramie Range and
adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 AM MDT this morning until 3 PM MDT Wednesday. Brief
periods of strong winds will be possible this afternoon and
early evening due to showers and thunderstorms. A more intense
period of strong winds will develop overnight into early
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits a two-run double in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in New York.
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton is likely to be sidelined for six weeks because of a strained left hamstring, the latest in a string of injuries for the New York Yankees slugger.
Stanton has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins.
He was hurt Saturday while running out a two-run double in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees placed him on the injured list the following day, his seventh trip to the injured list/disabled list in five seasons with the Yankees and 11th in 14 major league seasons.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave the six-week estimate before Tuesday's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.
Stanton missed 223 of 546 games in the previous four seasons (41%) because of a strained right biceps and strained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee (2019), strained left hamstring (2020), strained left quadriceps (2021), and right ankle inflammation and left Achilles tendinitis (2022).
While with the Marlins, he was out because of right knee surgery (2012), a right hamstring strain (2013), broken left hand (2015) and strained left groin (2016).
A five-time All-Star, the 33-year-old is hitting .269 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 13 games. He has a .264 career average with 382 homers and 982 RBIs.
At the time of the trade, Stanton was owed $295 million over the final decade of a $325 million, 13-year contract. As part of the trade, the Marlins are sending the Yankees $30 million in installments of $5 million each July 1 and Oct. 1 in 2026, 2027 and 2028.
Boone also said center fielder Harrison Bader likely will start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment on Friday. He has been sidelined since spring training by a strained left oblique muscle.
Left-hander Carlos Rodón, out since spring training with a strained left forearm, remains bothered by his back.