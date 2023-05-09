...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT
FOR EAST CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY...
At 308 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gun Barrel, or
25 miles northeast of Cheyenne, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.
Locations impacted include...
Gun Barrel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground
lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from
windows.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central
Laramie County through 330 PM MDT...
At 303 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Ranchettes, or near Cheyenne, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, North Cheyenne, Ranchettes and Fox Farm-College.
This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 363 and
377.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
This image released by Paramount Network shows a scene from "Yellowstone." The popular Paramount network drama will end in November with a batch of episodes that concludes its fifth season.
NEW YORK — The popular television western "Yellowstone" with Kevin Costner will end this fall and be replaced almost immediately by a sequel. But like any good drama, there's some mystery involved.
The sequel, still untitled, will premiere December on the Paramount cable network, which also televises "Yellowstone," Paramount said on Friday.
Behind Costner, who plays Montana rancher John Dutton, series creator Taylor Sheridan launched a phenomenon. The opening of its fifth season last November was seen by 12.1 million viewers on the night of its debut, more people than any other scripted series last fall — a remarkable feat for a show not on a broadcast network.
"We've been able to create a show that didn't start out being popular but did it on its own terms," Costner told The Associated Press last fall.
"Yellowstone" will wrap up with new episodes airing in November; how many was not announced on Friday. Those episodes haven't been filmed yet, and it's not clear whether Costner will participate following reports that he may want out of the series.
Paramount would not comment on that Friday, with a spokesperson saying only, "Kevin Costner is a big part of 'Yellowstone' and we hope that's the case for a long time to come."
David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, which produces "Yellowstone" with MTV Entertainment, said the new series "will be picking up where 'Yellowstone' leaves off in another epic tale." While the series hasn't been named, the word "Yellowstone" will be part of the title — an important distinction because that wasn't the case for spinoffs like "1883" or "1923."
Paramount has denied published reports that actor Matthew McConaughey is signed to star in the sequel. But a spokesperson said Friday that McConaughey "is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."
Following its debut on the cable network, the sequel will also air on the Paramount+ streaming network.
That's a hugely important distinction for the company. "Yellowstone" streams on NBC Universal's Peacock service, owned by Comcast, meaning a big chunk of revenue created by the popular drama has been going elsewhere.