Schools Superintendent Resigns

In this May 19, 2022, file photo, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow speaks during news conference in Richmond, Va. 

 Associated Press/File

RICHMOND, Va. — Jillian Balow, Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's superintendent of public instruction, announced her resignation Wednesday in a letter to the governor that did not offer a specific reason for her departure.

The Department of Education has faced criticism for recent missteps, including an error in a mathematical formula the agency provides to local K-12 school divisions that led schools to expect more state funding than they were set to receive.

