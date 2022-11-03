UW football-Illinois-Watts

Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods, left, and Wyoming guard Zach Watt go head-to-head during an NCAA college football game on Aug. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. 

 Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

The University of Wyoming football team was fired up after Titus Swen punched in a 6-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter last month against Utah State.

Swen’s touchdown – which was his third of the game – put the Cowboys up 28-14 in front of the homecoming crowd at War Memorial Stadium. UW held on to the two-touchdown lead to reclaim Jim Bridger’s Rifle from its rivals.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus