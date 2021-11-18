CHEYENNE – Zonta Club of Cheyenne will be holding a Silent Witness procession through downtown Cheyenne on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The public is encouraged to join the procession from the Capitol to the Laramie County Library in order to support raising awareness of domestic violence in the community. Those who wish to participate should meet at the front of the Capitol, located at 24th Street and Capitol Avenue, at 9:45 a.m. The procession will begin at 10 a.m.
During the procession, marchers will carry silhouettes of local victims of domestic violence. There will also be silhouettes of an indigenous woman and a child to recognize the many missing and murdered indigenous people throughout Wyoming. The silhouettes will then be placed at the Laramie County Library, along with the story of the violence to which they fell victim. The silhouettes will be available for viewing through Dec. 8.
Following the procession, Zonta will host a conversation with Mary Billiter, a survivor of domestic violence. All are invited to join in at the Laramie County Library to hear her message. This event is part of the observance of Sixteen Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, a time when individuals and more than 6,000 organizations in 197 countries call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls. Officially, the Sixteen Days observance runs from Nov. 25 (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) through Dec. 10 (Human Rights Day).
Domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women – more than car accidents, muggings and rapes combined. In the United States, an average of 20 people per minute are abused by an intimate partner.
Questions about the silent witness procession or 16 Days of Activism should be directed to Mary at mkw1901@aol.com.